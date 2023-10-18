Video shows currency notes showered on Karnataka minister in Hyderabad, BJP hits out

The Karnataka BJP unit, which posted the video on microblogging site ‘X’ , wrote, "The Congress ministers in Karnataka are immersed in the collection business. Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil has given a live demonstration of how the ministers are enjoying with the money looted from the people of the state."

When asked for his reaction, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his ignorance about the incident and said he would ask the minister and get the details.