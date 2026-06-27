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Homeindiakarnataka

Vidhana Soudha has become business hub: MLC A H Vishwanath

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Rajakiya Paricharaka P N Javarappagowda’, during an award ceremony, at KVS auditorium in Mandya on Friday.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 01:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVidhana Soudha

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