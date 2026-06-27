Vidhana Soudha has become business hub: MLC A H Vishwanath

<p>Mandya: Around 80 per cent of the lawmakers are real estate entrepreneurs. Vidhana Soudha has become a business hub, lamented MLC A H Vishwanath.</p><p>He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Rajakiya Paricharaka P N Javarappagowda’, during an award ceremony, at KVS auditorium in Mandya on Friday.</p> .<p>"The Vidhana Soudha, built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah for the service of the public is now behind the money. It has become a witness to buying and selling of the MLAs. Politicians are no longer public servants today. Today’s politics is the reason for this condition of the Vidhana Soudha," he said.</p><p>When industrialists Tata-Birla proposed entering politics after the country got independence, Jawaharlal Nehru opposed it. He had said that we will build dams, buildings, educational institutions and issue licenses for everything, but not for politics. If political power and money are on the same side, democracy will be sold, Now, this is becoming true, he lamented.</p> .<p>Literacy and health are the indicators of the country’s development. Instead of giving Rs 2,000 to women, everyone could have been provided free education and health services. If a person goes to a hi-tech hospital for health issues, he will have to sell his land for medical expenses, he said.</p>