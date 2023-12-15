'Vigil on right wing activists to curb hate speeches', says G Parameshwara

On law and order situation, he said there were 616 murders and 310 rapes in the last six months, in comparison to 4,121 murders and 1,039 rape cases in 2 years when R Ashoka was home minister; 2,554 murders and 915 rapes during Basavaraj Bommai's tenure as home minister (23 months) and 2,417 murders and 949 rapes during Araga Jnanendra's tenure as home minister (21 months). "We are ensuring that accused are nabbed within 24 hours," he said.