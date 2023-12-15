'Vigil on right wing activists to curb hate speeches', says G Parameshwara

The government is keeping a vigil on right wing activists to curb incidents of hate speeches, Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Council, even as BJP members said the Congress was targeting activists like Chakravarthy Sulibele.
Replying to a question by BJP's Muniraju Gowda on alleged attacks on Hindutva activists, Parameshwara said no such incident had been reported. The government, though, was keeping a close eye on statements made by right wing activists, said Parameshwara.
Chakravarthy instils national pride among the youth. The Congress is targeting him by slapping cases of communal violence against him, Gowda said.
Refuting the charges, Parameshwara said the government was merely keeping a watch to curb hate speeches. "We will act if speeches have content that causes discord in society."
On law and order situation, he said there were 616 murders and 310 rapes in the last six months, in comparison to 4,121 murders and 1,039 rape cases in 2 years when R Ashoka was home minister; 2,554 murders and 915 rapes during Basavaraj Bommai's tenure as home minister (23 months) and 2,417 murders and 949 rapes during Araga Jnanendra's tenure as home minister (21 months). "We are ensuring that accused are nabbed within 24 hours," he said.