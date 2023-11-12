Vijayendra kicks off new innings at grassroots

Speaking to mediapersons here after visiting the home of Shashidhar, a booth president in Gandhinagar ward in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, Vijayendra said the party would strive to strengthen all the booths. “Both Amit Shah and J P Nadda believe that if we win at the booth-level, we will win the nation,” he said, expressing optimism that such an approach would definitely help strengthen the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.