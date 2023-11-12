Vijayendra kicks off new innings at grassroots

Newly-appointed BJP state president Vijayendra Yediyurappa began his new stint by sending a strong message that the party is all about cadre organisation at the grassroots by visiting a booth president’s house on Saturday.
Vijayendra said his party would focus on strengthening booth-level activities as winning the nation depended on winning booths.
Speaking to mediapersons here after visiting the home of Shashidhar, a booth president in Gandhinagar ward in the Gandhinagar Assembly constituency, Vijayendra said the party would strive to strengthen all the booths. “Both Amit Shah and J P Nadda believe that if we win at the booth-level, we will win the nation,” he said, expressing optimism that such an approach would definitely help strengthen the party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Even the tallest of leaders have served as booth presidents once in their career. The booth presidents are held with the same esteem as that of the BJP National President, Vijayendra said. There are 58,282 booths in Karnataka, he pointed out.
As for cases against BJP workers during the Congress regime, Vijayendra asserted that none of his party workers feared agitation. “Let the Congress continue doing what it is doing. We will give a befitting reply to the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he dared.
Vijayendra was responding to a question about BJP workers allegedly backing off from protests fearing backlash from the Congress government.
Vijayendra, who was the BJP vice-president, was appointed as the state president on Friday, replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel.
During the day, Vijayendra visited the Chamarajpet office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent.
Vijayendra also visited the Adichunchunagiri Mutt on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, Vijayendra is slated to visit the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru followed by the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple.