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Vijayendra slams Congress’s appeasement politics

He charged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with ‘insulting’ Hindus.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 22:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressVijayendra

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