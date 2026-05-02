<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Friday accused the Congress government of indulging in ‘minority appeasement’, and questioned the government’s ‘repeated’ allocation of funds to minorities.</p>.<p>“It was decided in a recent Cabinet meeting to allocate Rs 650 crore (Rs 600 crore) to minorities. BJP is not an anti-minority party, but this government has been setting aside funds for minorities just to appease them. Have Hindus not voted for the Congress,” Vijayendra asked reporters in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>He charged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with ‘insulting’ Hindus.</p>.Karnataka secretariat staff body opposes move to abolish KSAT.<p>On the CM’s charge that the Centre had not disbursed funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission to the state, Vijayendra said, “Funds from the Centre for the Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes will definitely be disbursed. You (CM) release funds for development programmes. It’s been six months since you assured MLAs of allocating funds to develop their respective constituencies. MLAs, who have made plans for their segments, are waiting for these funds, but the government is yet to release them.”</p>