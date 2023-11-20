Vijayendra wants Siddaramaiah to seek Priyanka Kharge's resignation after attack on BJP's Manikanth Rathod

Mysuru: Alleging that Minister Priyank Kharge’s supporters had attacked BJP party worker Manikanth Rathod, who had contested against him from Chittapur constituency, on Saturday midnight, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, “If everything has to go smoothly in coming days, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately seek resignation of that Minister”.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, on Monday, he alleged, “The Minister thinks power is permanent and he can get away with anything. Rowdyism activities have started in Kalaburagi after Congress came to power. It may spread to the neighbouring districts and across the state”.

Commenting on Minister Zameer Ahmed’s statements about the Speaker, in Telangana, Vijayendra said, “His statement is anti-democratic and anti-Dalits. Such statements should not be taken lightly”.

"Each MLA gives great respect to the Speaker in the Vidhana Soudha, treating him as God of Justice. The Minister has made a statement that is condemnable. If anyone else was a CM, he would have sought Zameer's resignation within 24 hours, condemning the statement. But neither Siddaramaiah nor DCM D K Shivakumar even commented on it. They should seek resignation of Zameer Ahmed immediately," he demanded.

"The party high command has given me the responsibility to lead the party in the state, amidst many senior leaders. I will understand the importance of the post and strengthen the party, with their guidance," he said.

“We will take the upcoming Lok Sabha elections more seriously. Our target is to win all the 28 seats. Besides, my target is to win a majority in the assembly elections, whenever it is held. Our goal is to make Karnataka a strong fort of the BJP. Importance will also be given to the district, taluk and panchayat elections," he added.