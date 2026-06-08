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Homeindiakarnataka

Vikasheel Insaan Party enters Karnataka politics

Former Bihar minister and party founder Mukesh Sahani officially launched the state unit of the party.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:00 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:00 IST
Karnataka NewsIndian Politics

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