Vikasheel Insaan Party enters Karnataka politics

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.facebook.com/VIPPartyIndia">Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) </a>on Sunday officially entered Karnataka politics with an aim to provide representation to backward classes and nomadic communities.</p>.<p>Former Bihar minister and party founder Mukesh Sahani officially launched the state unit of the party at a press conference and convention held at a private hotel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.'Put aside differences': Karnataka BJP's Vijayendra calls for unity in the party.<p>Addressing the event, Sahani recalled his impoverished background and his journey of political struggle. He stated that having been born into a fisherman’s family and having grown up working in Mumbai for a daily wage of just Rs 30, he entered politics for the rights and power of the exploited society.</p>