Villages in Karnataka's Bidadi split over surrendering land to govt for township project

<p>Bengaluru: The issuance of final notification to acquire 518 acres of land for the first phase of the proposed township in Bidadi has created ideological and economic faultlines among the local farming community, with farmers in one village agreeing to part with their land and those in the neighboring one objecting to it. </p>.<p>While the landowners in Kempaiyanapalya welcomed the acquisition, their counterparts in Oderahalli vowed to protect their fertile lands. The two villages are located only a few kilometres apart. </p>.Farmers oppose Bidadi township project, warn of Punjab-style agitation.<p>The farmers in Kempaiyanapalya — where 359 acres will be acquired, the largest land parcel among the three villages covered under the latest notification — reasoned that broken borewells, labour shortage, industrial pollution and severe farm distress forced them to part with their land. </p>.<p>"We are supporting the project because (Chief Minister) D K Shivakumar has promised excellent compensation and partnership," said a farmer from Kempaiyanapalya who is surrendering his six acres. "Agriculture has become impossible here. I dug six borewells and all of them failed. The coconut trees are drying up and we cannot find any labour. If this area is developed, the land value will shoot up to Rs 10 crore per acre in the future. Our children will get IT-BT jobs."</p>.<p>A marginal farmer in the same village also supported the acquisition. "The government is offering up to Rs 2.5 crore per acre, bypassing middlemen. They are also paying us separately for our coconut trees, houses and silk-rearing sheds. This will secure our future."</p>.<p>On the other hand, in Oderahalli, where 63 acres have been notified, anger is mounting against the state government, specifically against Shivakumar. Farmers here refuted the government's claim that the notified areas were barren or uncultivated. </p>.<p>"They call this barren land? We are growing ragi, coconut and baby corn. Many are running successful sericulture businesses," said a farmer in Oderahalli. "We have running borewells with five to six inches of water at just 200 feet. Our land is as precious to us as our lives. The government has already set up thousands of acres of layouts like the Kempegowda Layout and Shivarama Karanth Layout, which are still lying empty. Why are they eyeing our fertile fields now?"</p>.<p>Farmers also expressed skepticism over the government's promise of industrial jobs.</p>.<p>"If they build residential layouts, what jobs will our youth get? Will we have to go clean people's houses? A single site or two crore rupees won't last three days, but land sustains generations. Who will give a job to a farmer who is over 50 years old? We will not part with our land, even if it costs us our lives," another elderly resident said.</p>.<p>The local farmers with less land holdings alleged that those who supported the acquisition were real-estate agents, rich landlords and politically motivated people.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, officials are on the ground, serving notices to farmers who had initially consented to the project and obtaining their signatures.</p>.<p>The notices served to the landowners delineate boundaries, survey numbers and acreage of the land being acquired. The notification also provides a stipulated window for farmers to file objections, if any.</p>.<p>According to local farmers, the government has fixed the compensation at Rs 2.7 crore per acre for standard land in Kempaiyanapalya limits. Alternatively, the government is offering a 50:50 developed plot-sharing scheme. This means once the layout is ready and divided into developed plots, 50% of the developed area is given back to the landowner for free, while the government keeps the other 50% to use for its projects.</p>