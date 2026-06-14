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Homeindiakarnataka

Villages in Karnataka's Bidadi split over surrendering land to govt for township project

While the landowners in Kempaiyanapalya welcomed the acquisition, their counterparts in Oderahalli vowed to protect their fertile lands.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 23:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidadi

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