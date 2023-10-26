Vinay Guruji’s ashram searched

The Forest Department officials visited the Gaurigadde Ashram near Sringeri in the district on Wednesday and carried out search operations after a photograph of the Ashram seer Vinay Guruji sitting on a tiger pelt was shared on social media.
A team led by Koppa division DCF Nandish searched all the rooms in the ashram. The officials also spoke to Vinay Guruji.
Nandish said that the team visited the ashram and carried out searches following the directions from higher officials. “We spoke to the Guruji. He has claimed that one Amarendra Kireeti had donated the pelt to the ashram two years ago and it was returned. A report will be submitted to higher officials.”