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Vinay Kulkarni became victim of BJP conspiracy as he grew politically in North Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakuamr said Kulkarni has several legal options.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:56 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressD K ShivakumarmurderVinay KulkarniNorth Karnataka

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