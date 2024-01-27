Vintage beauties on wheels attract onlookers at Republic Day event in Mangaluru

A 1925 model Rolls Royce, which will soon celebrate its 100 years of existence (owned by Luke Rebello of Bengaluru), Chevrolet Model 1933, a 1948 Bently Mk VI, a 1949 Cadillac LHD, 1992 model of Austin 7, among others attracted highest attention at the carnival. Rao lauded the MMA for organising the vehicles' carnival on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations.

“It is difficult to maintain vintage cars. It is good to note that many are in possession of vintage cars and bikes in Mangaluru and Udupi.”

Media coordinator Yathish Baikampady appealed to Rao to help the vintage vehicle owners get a separate registration as owning vintage cars is a matter of pride. The Republic day celebrations is the only opportunity to witness the breathtaking display of meticulously restored vintage and classic cars, Baikampady said.

Visitors at the venue were seen curiously looking at the old beauties and taking selfies with the priceless classics.