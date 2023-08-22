Violation of rules: Mangaluru police recommend suspension of 298 DLs

The Mangaluru police have recommended the suspension of 298 driving licences (DLs) for violation sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

From August 6 to 20, the police have recommended the suspension of licences for various violations, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

He said riding without helmets has topped the list of cases with the registration of 128 such cases.

The other violations include overspeeding and negligent driving (71), drunk driving (20), goods vehicles carrying passengers (42), using mobile phone while driving (4), red signal jumping (10), triple riding (7) and driving without seat belts (16), he added.

The city police had recommended the suspension of 170 DLs between July 27 and August 6.

Special drives

The city police commissioner said the police carried out a special drive to check traffic violations from August 6 to 20 and registered 593 cases of parking in no-parking areas with the help of wheel clamps, 106 cases of using shrill horns, 70 cases of using tint glass/black films, 13 cases against autorickshaws for refusing to go on hire/demanding excessive fare than the metre reading and 28 cases of driving on one-way roads.