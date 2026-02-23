<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed on Sunday that visiting Delhi was a ‘normal practice’ and that he goes to Delhi whenever the high command calls.</p>.<p>“Who else will go to Delhi? We have to go when called. It is a normal practice,” he told reporters. Stating that the trade deal with the US was affecting Indian farmers ‘negatively’, he said: “Rahul Gandhi will do whatever is needed to protect the interests of the country. The trade deal with the US will affect farmers of our country negatively. As a leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will raise all these issues.</p>.Two things DK Shivakumar will not change about Bengaluru.<p>“I and CM are visiting Karwar today to inaugurate the medical university. Tomorrow, we have the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) convention in Chikkaballapur for Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. AICC General Secretary Surjewala is also attending the convention. Similar programmes will be held in other districts too,” he said. </p>