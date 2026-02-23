Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Visiting Delhi normal practice, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

"The trade deal with the US will affect farmers of our country negatively. As a leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will raise all these issues," said Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 21:01 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiD K Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us