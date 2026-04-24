<p>Sirsi (Uttara Kannada district): The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board’s negligence has left a specially abled student’s future in lurch. Liza Khanam of Union High School, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sirsi">Sirsi</a>, a visually impaired girl who secured top marks in five subjects, was marked as absent for Social Science subject in the marks card.</p>.<p>Liza had appeared for all six papers in the SSLC exams held in April. Her scores in the five subjects read: First language Urdu (124 marks), Kannada (100), English (92), Economics (98) and political science (92).</p>.Karnataka: 9.02 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam this year.<p>But the Board has been marked absent despite appearing for the Social Science paper.</p>.<p>Liza’s parents have expressed anguish against the Board for the lapse. They have urged the competent authority to provide justice to their daughter by fixing the technical problem.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Sirsi BEO Nagaraj Naik told <em>DH</em> that the student in question has appeared for the exam and the records for the same have been submitted to the DDPI office.</p>.<p>“The process to submit the records to the Board is underway. The problem will be fixed soon,” the BEO said. </p>