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Visually impaired student 'wrongfully' marked absent for SST subject for SSLC examination in Karnataka's Sirsi

Liza had appeared for all six papers in the SSLC exams held in April.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsSirsiSSLC

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