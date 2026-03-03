Menu
Visvesvaraya Technological University to seek govt nod to grant affiliation to foreign colleges

Following requests from some institutions operating outside India seeking affiliation from VTU, Vice Chancellor S Vidyashankar has decided to write to the government seeking permission for the same.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 20:57 IST
Published 02 March 2026, 20:57 IST
