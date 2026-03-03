<p>Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is looking to extend its affiliation to engineering colleges even outside India.</p>.<p>Following requests from some institutions operating outside India seeking affiliation from VTU, Vice Chancellor S Vidyashankar has decided to write to the government seeking permission for the same. According to the information available from the university, there are requests from the colleges located in countries like Saudi Arabia, Dubai and South Africa seeking recognition from VTU.</p>.Bengaluru's VTU finds engineering students ‘interning’ at gyms, bars and restaurants.<p>“It’s time to extend our reach internationally,” said an official of the university. But this requires clearance from the Department of Higher Education.</p>.<p>Prof Vidyashankar said, “We are currently permitted to grant recognition only within the state. But as we are getting requests seeking recognition even from institutions functioning abroad, I will soon write to the government seeking permission. If the government gives a nod, then the university will gain greater popularity even at the international level.”</p>.<p>Currently, VTU has 220 affiliated colleges, and all are operating within Karnataka. The university said three lakh students are pursuing various technical courses. Interestingly, VTU is the university with the highest number of affiliated colleges in the country. The university offers engineering, BTech, MBA and MTech programmes.</p>.<p>“In recent years, the university has gained more popularity. It has delivered results within an hour after the completion of the examinations. The curriculum has been updated as per industry needs and giving importance to skill-based education. Moreover, VTU graduates are working at reputed companies across the globe. This has attracted some foreign colleges’ interest in VTU’s affiliation,” an official said.</p>