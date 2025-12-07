Vote Chori: Karnataka Congress collects 1.48 crore signatures

<p>Bengaluru: The D K Shivakumar-led Karnataka Congress on Saturday dispatched to the top brass an additional 5.07 lakh signatures for the party's 'Vote Chori' campaign. The total number of signatures collected is now 1.48 crore.</p>.<p>"Booth workers, district teams and volunteers approached the exercise as a collective exercise to protect democracy and restore faith in elections," Shivakumar, the deputy CM, said in a letter to his party's national chief Mallikarjun Kharge. </p>.Karnataka Congress collects 1.12 crore signatures in ‘vote chori’ campaign.<p>Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' campaign as "emerged as one of Karnataka's most impactful party & citizen-led movements," he said. </p>.<p>Earlier, Shivakumar travelled with Kharge in the same car to drop him at the airport. On the way, it is believed that Shivakumar and Kharge discussed the need for the party's top brass to provide clarity whether or not CM Siddaramaiah will continue. </p>