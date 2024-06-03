Voting under way for 6 Karnataka Legislative Council seats

Bengaluru: Voting is under way on Monday in the biennial elections to six seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council from teachers' and graduates' constituencies.

Seventy-eight contestants are in the fray. Counting of votes will be held on June 6.

In the 75-member Upper House, the Congress has 29 members.

The polls are being held for the constituencies of Karnataka North East Graduates, Karnataka South West Graduates, Bangalore Graduates, Karnataka South-East Teachers, Karnataka South-West Teachers and Karnataka South Teachers.

These seats fell vacant following the retirement of six members.