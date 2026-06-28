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VP C P Radhakrishnan suggests linking rivers to resolve inter-state water disputes

He said water flowing into the sea should be harnessed for agriculture, and expressed confidence that phased river-linking initiatives would eventually benefit farmers nationwide.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 21:52 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 21:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaC P Radhakrishnan

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