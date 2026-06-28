VP C P Radhakrishnan suggests linking rivers to resolve inter-state water disputes

<p>Bengaluru: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday stressed the need for river-linking projects to resolve inter-state water disputes, stressing that the interests of farmers across all states must remain paramount. </p>.<p>He said water flowing into the sea should be harnessed for agriculture, and expressed confidence that phased river-linking initiatives would eventually benefit farmers nationwide. </p>.<p>He was addressing the 517th birth anniversary celebrations of Kempegowda in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>The Vice-President said Kempegowda’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for an inclusive and sustainable Bengaluru, describing the city as a true “Mini-Bharat” that reflects the founder’s ideals even after five centuries. </p>.<p>He said the city’s founder was remembered not merely as a ruler but as a statesman who worked for the people's welfare. He said Kempegowda envisioned a city where farmers, traders, artisans, scholars and people of different faiths could live and prosper together in harmony. </p>.<p>Highlighting Kempegowda’s contributions to urban planning, he said the establishment of interconnected lakes, rajakaluves, tree plantations and planned commercial zones demonstrated remarkable foresight in environmental conservation and sustainable development. He said Bengaluru’s reputation as a green and vibrant city was rooted in these enduring principles. </p>.<p>He praised Kempegowda’s social reforms, including efforts to eliminate regressive customs and promote dignity and inclusivity. Urging young people to draw inspiration from the 16th-century ruler, he called upon them to contribute to nation-building via innovation, public service and social responsibility. </p>.<p>Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, union ministers H D Kumaraswamy, V Somanna, leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and others were present. </p>