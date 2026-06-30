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VTU announces 6th sem engineering results in 5 minutes

The results were jointly announced by Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) U J Ujwal. With this, VTU has broken all previous records.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 18:31 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 18:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVisvesvaraya Technological University

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