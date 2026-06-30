VTU announces 6th sem engineering results in 5 minutes

<p>Belagavi: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has set a new record by announcing the results of the 6th semester engineering examinations just five minutes after the exam concluded on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The results were jointly announced by Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) U J Ujwal. With this, VTU has broken all previous records.</p>.<p>A total of 60,856 students appeared for the BE and BTech 6th semester examinations. While the exam ended at 5.30 pm, the results were released at 5.35 pm, officials said. The university also stated that the evaluation process was completed 21 days ahead of previous timelines, with an overall pass percentage of 76.84.</p>.<p>Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar said the university aimed to reduce the anxious waiting period for students. “Students eagerly wait for their results. With proper planning and preparation, we were able to announce them immediately after the exams,” he said. He added that earlier, even final-year results had been declared within 10 minutes of the exam. He also commended the efforts of the examination section, university staff and affiliated colleges in achieving the milestone.</p>.<p>Officials noted that in 2026, results of 56,000 final-year students were declared within 10 minutes of exam completion. In 2025, results of 50,321 students were announced within an hour, while in 2024–25, 58,232 sixth-semester students received results within 10 days. Registrar (Evaluation) Prof U J Ujwal said the achievement was made possible through digital evaluation systems and coordinated efforts across departments.</p>