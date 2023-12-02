VTU braces for industry challenges with incubation centre plan

The university has allocated a building for the purpose of letting industries and startups rent the space to set up incubation centres. More than 2.15 lakh students are expected to benefit from this.

The initiative will prove to be a win-win for the faculty members of VTU and industries. Students would be able to acquire the required industrial skills by participating in real-time projects along with mentorship, financial assistance, advanced technology and machinery. The industries, on the other hand, will be able to find trained human resources.