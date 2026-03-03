<p>Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has officially announced the results of the December 2025/January 2026 examinations on Tuesday (March 3). </p><p>The results cover multiple undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).</p><p>Students who appeared for the exams can access their results through the university’s <ins><a href="https://results.vtu.ac.in/">official results portal</a></ins>. To check the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their University Seat Number (USN).</p><h3><strong>How to check VTU result 2026</strong></h3><p>In order to check results for VTU December 2025/ January 2026 exams, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official results website:<a href="https://results.vtu.ac.in/"> </a><em><ins><a href="https://results.vtu.ac.in/">results.vtu.ac.in</a></ins></em></p></li><li><p>Click on the relevant programme link (such as BE, B Plan, B Arch, BSc (Hons), among others)</p></li><li><p>Enter your University Seat Number </p></li><li><p>Click on ‘Submit’ to view the result</p></li><li><p>Download or print a copy for future reference</p></li></ol><p>Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result sheet after downloading it. In case of discrepancies, students should immediately contact their respective college examination cells or reach out to the VTU helpdesk.</p><p>The university has indicated that information regarding revaluation and photocopy applications will be released shortly on its official notice board.</p><p>Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Belagavi, VTU is a statutory state university recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Students are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates related to revaluation dates and additional notifications.</p>