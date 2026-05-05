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VTU gets 10 applications for new engineering colleges

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said he was surprised by the applications.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 00:34 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 00:34 IST
Karnataka NewsVTUengineering colleges

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