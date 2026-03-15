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VTU launches ‘She Innovates’ programme to promote women-led startups

The initiative, designed as an entrepreneurship and incubation programme for pre-final-year female students at VTU, has already attracted over 5,000 registrations.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:57 IST
Karnataka NewsVTU

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