Wadi-style Chicken Biryani inspired by Nawabs of Karnataka

Last Updated 04 November 2023, 10:56 IST

A flavourful biryani from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Wadi-style chicken biryani is a hot favourite with travellers at Wadi railway station.
The biryani has its origins in the kitchens of the Nawabs, the milk and the curd used in the preparation is a hat tip to the kitchens of Mughal India.

In this video, Chef Aadharsh Tatpati combines the best of both worlds, and shows you how to make Wadi-style chicken biryani for a perfect Sunday lunch.

FreedomHealthyOil  presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.

(Published 04 November 2023, 10:56 IST)
