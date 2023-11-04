Wadi-style Chicken Biryani inspired by Nawabs of Karnataka

A flavourful biryani from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Wadi-style chicken biryani is a hot favourite with travellers at Wadi railway station.

The biryani has its origins in the kitchens of the Nawabs, the milk and the curd used in the preparation is a hat tip to the kitchens of Mughal India.



In this video, Chef Aadharsh Tatpati combines the best of both worlds, and shows you how to make Wadi-style chicken biryani for a perfect Sunday lunch.



FreedomHealthyOil presents Cuisines Of Karnataka - in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) & Star Bazar.