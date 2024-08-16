‘Wadiyars now claiming ownership of Chamundi Hill, due to surplus revenue’: Karnataka Congress

“Now, as the revenue of the temple has increased, the Wadiyars are objecting to the formation of the Authority. However, at present the Chamundi Hill is under the control of the Forest, Revenue, Tourism and Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (formerly Muzarai) departments; Mysuru Urban Development Authority; and Chamundi Betta Grama Panchayat. Now, there is no chance, to hand over the temple or the hill, back to the Wadiyars,” he said.

U-turn

Lambasting the BJP and JD(S) leaders - like ex-MP Prathap Simha, MLC A H Vishwanath and MLA G T Devegowda - for endorsing the claim of the Wadiyars, Lakshmana said, the same leaders, along with experts, environmentalists, residents of the hill and tourism industry stakeholders have been demanding the formation of the Authority, since a long time, for a comprehensive development of the hill and temple. “Thus, the Act has been enforced. Now, the BJP and JD(S) leaders have done a U-turn, following the claim of the Wadiyars,” he said.

Mutt encroachment

Lakshmana said, now the Wadiyars, leaders of BJP and JD(S) are claiming that they are opposing the Authority to save and conserve the hill. “But, why are they silent on the encroachment of the lands around the hill by various religious and spiritual institutions, including mutts, that is harming the ecology of the hill?” he asked.

However to a question, if the Congress will do anything, to evict the encroachment by such religious and spiritual institutions, Lakshmana did not answer.

Parroting by AHV

He said, leaders like Vishwanath, whom he claimed to be addicted to hosting press meets, are making baseless allegations, especially against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “Vishwanath has a habit of parroting what someone else tutors him, without verifying the facts. Vishwanath said that Siddaramaiah has been troubling the Wadiyars, whenever he was in power, either as deputy CM or CM. We condemn this,” Lakshmana said.

“The Centre has spent Rs 45.7 crore on the Chamundi Hill, under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), because Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple is a government temple. Simha has been claiming credit for getting the funds, even though it was given to several other religious centres. Now, he has done a U-turn shamelessly,” he said.

Chamundi Hill Development

Lakshmana asked the Wadiyars, how can they claim ownership of the hill and its structures, because the hill has been developed since the era of the Gangas, who built Sri Mahabaleshwara temple in the 10th century, which was later developed by the Hoysalas? “The Wadiyars have been developing the temple and hill, over the past couple of centuries, like any other government,” he said.

He asked, if those opposing the formation of the Authority are against the development of Mysuru and said, if that is the case, the government will stop spending funds on the development of Mysuru.