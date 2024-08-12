Wadiyars say Chamundi Authority unconstitutional as hill is their private property

Ecology

She said, her intention behind questioning the validity of the Act, is to safeguard the sanctity and ecology of the hill. “We have the example of landslides in Kodagu district and also in Wayanad of the neighbouring Kerala. The government intends to promote Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple and the hill as a tourist destination, neglecting the religious and spiritual sentiments of the devotees,” she said.

Already a writ petition, challenging the taking over of Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple and temples on the hill and also around the Mysuru Palace, both within the fort and abutting the fort, by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments department (formerly Muzarai department), is pending before the court, since 2001.

Agreement of 1950

“How will you feel, if the government forms an authority to manage and develop your personal property? The Act is constitutionally invalid and liable to be struck down, as it violates Articles 14, 19, 21 and 26 of the Constitution. The temples are enlisted as private properties in the agreement between the Maharaja of Mysuru Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and the Government of India, on January 23, 1950. The rights of the erstwhile rulers, acknowledged in the agreement, were further recognised by the government, through the memo dated October 28, 1972, even after the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, that struck down the privy purse of the erstwhile rulers of various states across Bharat, including Mysuru,” Wadiyar pointed out.

In reply to a question, if the erstwhile royal family would shoulder the management of the temples, in view of their appeal of the government, in 1974, to manage the palaces and temples, as it was difficult for them to manage them, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, the question is speculative. But, she said, the situation in 1974 was different from 2024 and a decision would be taken on the basis of the outcomes of her writ petitions.