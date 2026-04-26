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Wage reform case in Karnataka

With the introduction of the new labour codes by the central government, state governments are required to revise wages across different categories of workers.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 00:18 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 00:18 IST
Karnataka NewsSpecialsInSight

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