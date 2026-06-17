Wait for seat matrix delays CET counselling in Karnataka

<p>It looks like the counselling for professional courses in the state will not begin any time soon.</p>.<p>Though Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> has cleared the files pertaining to No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for engineering colleges to admit students for the current year, the seat matrix is yet to be finalised.</p>.<p>According to information from the higher education department, the final seat matrix is to be prepared only after the NOC is issued by the government.</p>.<p>“The NOC files were pending before the higher education minister earlier and as the Cabinet got dissolved, the entire process got delayed.</p>.Karnataka | State board students outdo CBSE candidates in CET.<p>As per procedure, there should be an NOC from the government to approve the seat matrix. Now that the chief minister has cleared the NOC files, we will have to prepare seat matrix and again send it back to the CM for approval,” said an official from the department. </p>.<p>“As the CM is busy with elections to the Legislative Council, we have to wait for his availability till June 19 to get approval for the seat matrix,” the official said.</p>.<p>As per the earlier announcement, KEA had to commence seat allotment on June 6. It was later postponed to June 13. </p>.<p>Now, KEA has decided to announce the new schedule only after receiving the final seat matrix. “Not just engineering, seat matrix has not been received even for agriculture and veterinary courses. We have got the matrix only for B Pharm and Pharma D courses,” said a KEA official. </p>.<p>The seat matrix for agriculture and veterinary courses too need to be approved by the chief minister as those portfolios are with him. </p>