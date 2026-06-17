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Homeindiakarnataka

Wait for seat matrix delays CET counselling in Karnataka

According to information from the higher education department, the final seat matrix is to be prepared only after the NOC is issued by the government.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakacet

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