Walking through the Kittur chapter of India's freedom struggle

From Rayanna’s home and the courtyard where he grew up, to Kittur where he trained for battle, and finally the banyan tree where he was martyred, Veerabhoomi traces the arc of his life and his resistance against British rule.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 19:12 IST
The depiction of Rayanna’s capture at Dorihalla at Veerabhoomi in Nandgad. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
A model view of Sangolli where Rayanna was born and brought up. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
A portrayal of the events of Sangolli Rayanna’s revolutionary struggle at Veerabhoomi. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
The banyan tree at Nandgad where Rayanna and his six associates were hanged in 1831. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
Installations showing Rayanna’s associates preparing war equipment. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
An installation showing Rayanna and his associates engaged in preparing war strategies. DH Photo/Eknath Agasimani
Published 11 February 2026, 19:12 IST
