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Waqf Board notices to landowners in Karnataka's Gokak, asks to furnish details of ownership

Revenue inspector has issued the notices as earlier Waqf Board had claims on the lands.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 17:08 IST
Karnataka NewsgokakWaqf

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