<p>Belagavi: Gokak Tahsildar office has issued notices to 650 landowners in Gokak town and surrounding after Waqf Board had earlier claimed that the properties belonged to them. Landowners who have purchased the properties were in shock as they have purchased properties after due verification.</p><p>Landowners from Maratha Galli, Ambiger Galli in the town and Shinglapur, Prabha Nagar and other areas have been issued notices for lands about 2,223 acres and have been asked to furnish details of ownership and properties related transactions made.</p>.BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's son booked for firing gun in air at Gokak temple fair.<p>Gokak Tahsildar Mohan Bhasme told <em>DH</em> that the notices have been issued to the landowners as per the directives of Karnataka Board for Waqf. Revenue inspector has issued the notices as earlier Waqf Board had claims on the lands. We are verifying the landowners. In the year 2012 too, similar notices were issued and landowners had submitted all documents for verification.</p><p>District Waqf Advisory Committee Member Shabbir Ahmed Jamadar said, lands in Gokak had been recorded as Waqf properties in the year 1968. Landowners had challenged them and the court verdicts had come in their favour. Waqf Law Committee was referred the matter and it has been pending since 1994.</p><p>Waqf Act was amended in the year 2025 and Ummeed portal has been launched by Union Minority Affairs Ministry for verification of Waqf properties. People can create login-id and submit details on the portal. Hasansab Peerzade of Jalal Bhukhari Trust has uploaded the list of waqf properties in Gokak in the portal and they were being verified if they were actual properties or typo errors. Those who have been issued notices should submit details of the documents of their ownership, he said.</p>