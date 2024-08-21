War of words breaks out between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: A war of words broke out between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking Governor's sanction to prosecute the latter in an alleged illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah told reporters at Ganigera in Koppal district on Wednesday that he has not said anywhere that Kumaraswamy would be arrested in connection with the case.

But the Chief Minister added: "If there is a circumstance (in connection with the case) to arrest him, we will arrest him without any hesitation. Such a circumstance is not there now. He is now scared that the Governor (Thaawarchand Gehlot) will give sanction,", the Chief Minister said.