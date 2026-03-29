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Warm nights on the rise in Karnataka: Report

The report says that 93 per cent of Karnataka’s districts are in the very high and high heat risk categories.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 00:54 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 00:54 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaMysurusummerhypertensionHumidityheat exhaustionExhaustion

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