Was denied entry into Hedgewar museum for being a Dalit: Former minister Goolihatti Shekhar

“Three months before the announcement of Assembly elections in Karnataka, I had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. During the visit, I was keen to see the museum. I entered my personal details in the register kept outside the museum. However, I was stopped at the entrance. The museum staff in clear terms told me that Dalits are not allowed inside. My friends Mohan Vaidya and Manju were allowed entry,” Goolihatti said, adding that he belonged to a scheduled caste, but was a proud Hindu.