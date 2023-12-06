Was denied entry into Hedgewar museum for being a Dalit: Former minister Goolihatti Shekhar

Former minister Goolihatti Shekhar on Tuesday alleged that he was denied entry into the Hedgewar Museum at RSS headquarters in Nagpur for being a Dalit.
The former Hosadurga MLA, in a purported audio clip shared on social media platforms, alleged he was barred from entering the museum after the staff learnt of his caste.
Will you please clarify why was I denied entry, Goolihatti Shekhar questioned BJP national secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.
“Three months before the announcement of Assembly elections in Karnataka, I had visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. During the visit, I was keen to see the museum. I entered my personal details in the register kept outside the museum. However, I was stopped at the entrance. The museum staff in clear terms told me that Dalits are not allowed inside. My friends Mohan Vaidya and Manju were allowed entry,” Goolihatti said, adding that he belonged to a scheduled caste, but was a proud Hindu.
“I suspect Chitradurga MP Narayanaswamy and Govid Karjol were allowed inside. But I was denied entry,” he said and sought Santhosh to clarify on it.
Goolihatti had resigned from the primary membership of the BJP in April after he was denied a ticket in the Assembly elections held in May,