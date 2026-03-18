#WATCH | Delhi | On Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, HD Deve Gowda, Congress National President and LoP, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I know Deve Gowda ji for more than 54 years and I worked with him a lot. Later, I don't know what happened...' Wo mohabbat… pic.twitter.com/FTyNLCQIzB
My dear friend Shri. @kharge made a humorous comment in parliament today on my “love” for @INCIndia and “marriage” with @BJP4India. I was not there in the House when he spoke. Here’s my response both lighthearted and factual on why I was forced to “divorce” the Congress @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/qPK95FUxip