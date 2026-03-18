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'Was in forced marriage with Congress': Devegowda hits back at Mallikarjun Kharge over 'marriage with Modi' jibe

He further said that the Congress had "dumped" him and a few other leaders from the party, which made him go to the BJP for a "stable alliance".
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:02 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:02 IST
Karnataka NewsIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeHD Devegowda

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