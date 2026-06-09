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Homeindiakarnataka

Was planning to stay away from politics if denied CM post: Parameshwara

'I missed out on the opportunity to become the Chief Minister for the second time.'
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:57 IST
KarnatakaG Parameshwara

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