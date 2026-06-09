Was planning to stay away from politics if denied CM post: Parameshwara

<p>Tumakuru: Expressing his disappointment over being denied for the chief minister’s post three times, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> said that he was considering quitting politics if the Congress high command denied him the top post during the recent leadership transition.</p>.<p>Parameshwara said this, ruing the missed opportunities during an informal talk at a felicitation event at Siddhartha College here on Monday. The video clip of which has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>Parameshwara was heard saying, “In 2013, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>was made CM after I lost the elections. I would have become the chief minister if I had won the elections from Koratagere... but I was not destined. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won 80 seats and the JD(S) 37. When the Congress and the JD(S) forged the alliance to form the government, H D Kumaraswamy was made chief minister due to some political compulsions. I missed out on the opportunity to become the chief minister for the second time.”</p>.Karnataka's Dalit CM hope fades, G Parameshwara is deputy CM again.<p>“During the recent leadership transition, I was confident that I would be made CM. But for some unknown reasons, I was not made CM. D K Shivakumar was elevated as CM while I was given the post of deputy chief minister,” he rued.</p>.<p>“I entered politics by chance. I have four decades of experience in active politics. People have blessed me by recognising my work. Otherwise I would not have come this long in politics,” the six-time Congress MLA said. </p>