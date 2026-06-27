Wash & repeat: Excise dept runs like commission-free money-laundering machine

<p>The recent ED raid on the state’s Excise Department unearthed a self-sustaining, zero-commission, money-laundering machine run by department officials and their benamis. </p>.<p>The central agency on Wednesday searched Y Manjunath, additional excise commissioner, Enforcement and Crime, Belagavi, and his alleged associates and other officials.</p>.<p>He is the brother-in-law of Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, BJP MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Balachandra Jarkiholi and MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi.</p>.<p>ED recovered Rs 13.3 crore in crime proceeds along <br>with other incriminating evidence. </p>.<p>Officials uncovered a “unique modus operandi of money laundering” meticulously built within the department.</p>.<p>They learnt that most of the officers in the department obtained liquor licenses in the names of their family members and entities controlled by family members, illegally running their own liquor businesses. They projected the income generated from these businesses as legitimate. </p>.<p>Here’s what makes it unique: these businesses essentially served as money-laundering entities for officers and their associates, who used them to “wash” bribes and other illegal income. </p>.<p>“Running a money laundering operation is expensive: you need to set up shell organisations, you need benamis, etc. Using the hawala route is also expensive, where the operator would charge 25-50% or even higher commission cut. Cryptocurrency laundering needs technical expertise,” an ED source told DH. </p>.<p><strong>Extortion racket</strong></p>.<p>The suspect officials and their associates essentially built a zero-commission laundering machine. By bypassing the black market, they only had to pay standard business taxes for income generated from entities operated under the licenses they provided to their benamis. </p>.<p>The entire department, as per the ED, ran like an organised syndicate network of public officials, their associates and private individuals for the collection of bribes. </p>.<p>Here’s where money-laundering played a key role: once corrupt money is generated — through fixed monthly bribes paid to field officers or payoffs during renewals, shifting and issuing fresh licenses — it is ultimately routed through liquor establishments operating under a benami license, thereby legitimising it alongside regular earnings. </p>.<p>Once the money was “washed”, the suspects used it for personal consumption, investment in properties and businesses. What’s more shocking is that the ED found a smoking gun: a bribe distribution cash book.</p>.<p>This essentially means that the bribes so collected were not isolated but meticulously maintained, centrally pooled and likely pumped to the higher-ups. </p>.<p><strong>Audit paradox</strong></p>.<p>Because the bars and liquor establishments were licensed to benamis, it essentially made the senior officers the shadow owners.</p>.<p>This makes an independent audit by field-level inspectors next to impossible. </p>.<p>“Can junior officers audit businesses they know are run by their bosses? All of this is an indication of how these businesses ran with such impunity,” the source said.</p>