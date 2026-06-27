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Wash & repeat: Excise dept runs like commission-free money-laundering machine

The central agency on Wednesday searched Y Manjunath, additional excise commissioner, Enforcement and Crime, Belagavi, and his alleged associates and other officials.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:23 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMoney LaunderingExcise department

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