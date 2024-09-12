'Washing dirty linen in public': Karnataka High Court laments 'mudslinging' in politics

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday expressed concern over a spate of mudslinging by politicians against each other instead of a ‘fight on policies’. Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed this while hearing a petition filed by former BJP MLA Suresh Gowda challenging proceedings in a defamation suit filed against him by Agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy.

At the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the statement made by his client was only referring to a political party and not any individual. However, the court noted that the statement was indeed against the individual. “It is not against the political party. You (petitioner) have gone against the individual. Nobody is going against the political party. Be it this party or that party. How much mudslinging will you do?” the court asked.