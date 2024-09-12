'Washing dirty linen in public': Karnataka High Court laments 'mudslinging' in politics

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday expressed concern over a spate of mudslinging by politicians against each other instead of a ‘fight on policies’. Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed this while hearing a petition filed by former BJP MLA Suresh Gowda challenging proceedings in a defamation suit filed against him by Agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy.
At the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner submitted that the statement made by his client was only referring to a political party and not any individual. However, the court noted that the statement was indeed against the individual. “It is not against the political party. You (petitioner) have gone against the individual. Nobody is going against the political party. Be it this party or that party. How much mudslinging will you do?” the court asked.
The court also orally observed, “Every party member is speaking everything about an individual person. Speak on policies. This is washing dirty linen in public. Individual mudslinging should stop.” The court adjourned the hearing to September 19 for orders. The special court has been directed to defer its proceedings till September 19.
On April 6, 2024, the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs had directed for registration of criminal cases and issuance of summons to Suresh Gowda. The complainant Cheluvarayaswamy alleged that on August 16, 2023, Suresh Gowda had made several derogatory allegations saying that he had indulged in corruption and looted Karnataka as well as airlifted the said money. Cheluvarayaswamy sought action against Suresh Gowda under the provisions of IPC sections 499 and 500 for defamation.
