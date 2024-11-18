'Wasting the judicial time': Karnataka High Court junks PIL against Rahul Gandhi for remarks berating Prajwal Revanna

The petition further sought a direction to Rahul Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology for his ‘unconstitutional speeches’ and for issuance for publishing a White Paper as well as imposing cost on him.

The bench said that it does not want to go into the merits or demerits of the alleged statements and utterances of Rahul Gandhi. The court also said that it is not for it to assess and opine about public utterances which may be made by political leaders in the course of their public speeches or during the election canvass.

“It is to be observed that the subject matter of the kind and nature as well as type of allegations raised could hardly be for consideration and entertainment in the public interest jurisdiction of this Court under Article 226 of the Constitution. Not only that, the issues and aspects require leading of evidence and appreciation of materials. The other recourse and remedies are available to the petitioner in relation to what is alleged in the petition,” the bench said.