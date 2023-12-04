Watch: Ex-PM Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law flies off the handle after bike hits 'Rs 1.5 cr' car in Karnataka

Hassan: A video clip of JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna taking a rider to task for hitting her high-end car has gone viral on social media.
Bhavani, is the wife of MLA H D Revanna and mother of MP and MLC Prajwal and Suraj Revanna.
Bhavani is believed to have been returning to Holenarsipur from Saligrama, in the Mysuru district, when a speeding two-wheeler came in the wrong direction and hit the luxury car.
However, no injuries have been reported. The bumper of the car and number plate board have been damaged.
Irked over this, Bhavani confronted the rider for alleged faulty driving. In the video clipping, Bhavani is heard repeatedly saying that the rider had hit the car worth Rs 1.5 crore and ex-PM Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law also asks who would fix it.
"How could you hit a car that is Rs 1.5 crore? How could you come in the wrong direction? Will you give Rs 50 lakh to repair it?", she charges, as per the video.
She is also heard using foul language against the rider, in a fit of rage.
Bhavani was also heard telling someone to send the police to the spot. She is also seen taking the picture of the rider making him stand next to her car. Bhavani's car driver has lodged a police complaint with the Saligrama police against the two-wheeler rider. A case has been registered.
However, the incident and the Bhavani's attitude has drawn flak from the netizens.