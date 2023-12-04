Watch: Ex-PM Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law flies off the handle after bike hits 'Rs 1.5 cr' car in Karnataka

Hassan: A video clip of JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna taking a rider to task for hitting her high-end car has gone viral on social media.

Bhavani, is the wife of MLA H D Revanna and mother of MP and MLC Prajwal and Suraj Revanna.

Bhavani is believed to have been returning to Holenarsipur from Saligrama, in the Mysuru district, when a speeding two-wheeler came in the wrong direction and hit the luxury car.

However, no injuries have been reported. The bumper of the car and number plate board have been damaged.