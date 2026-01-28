<p>A video of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>Legislative Assembly Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ut-khader">U T Khader</a> calling out the names of Ministers in the House has gone viral on social media, with many saying it reminded them of their school days when teachers used to take attendance.</p><p>As a majority of the Ministers were not present in the House during the Question Hour on Tuesday, the Opposition BJP used the opportunity to mock the government as 'illagala sarkara' (the government that's not present).</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and at least 10 Ministers were not in the House as they were were participating in a protest organised by the Congress against the VB-G RAM G Act, which has replaced the MGNREGA.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was present in the House to answer questions on behalf of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers.</p>.<p>Opposition leader R Ashoka reminded Khader about his decision in the recent Business Advisory Committee meeting and said the Speaker should read of the list of Minister who were supposed to be in the House.</p>.MGNREGA repeal: Congress in Karnataka decides to name all gram panchayats after Mahatma Gandhi.<p>Replying, Khader said he had told the Ministers that if they are punctual, MLAs will also be on time. “If the Ministers hold meetings in their chambers, MLAs will come looking for them there and will skip the proceedings. That is why I had told that Ministers should be present in the House both morning and afternoon. But, we know why there has been a delay today (Tuesday),” Khader said.</p><p>Then, the Speaker called the names of Ministers. The Opposition members started saying "illa", "illa" (not present) every time a Minister's name was called and he/she was not in the House.</p><p>After a point, Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said this is "illagala sarkara" (the government that's not present). He went to justify his statement by saying, "There are no Ministers, no grants and no schemes. That's why it's a government that's not present.</p>