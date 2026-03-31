<p>Mangaluru: Two girl students were injured after they fell onto the road from a moving KSRTC bus near Gerukatte Reshme Road in Belthangady taluk on Tuesday.</p><p>The injured have been identified as Charishma, a Class 10 student, and Jasmitha, a I PU student. Despite of an injury, Charishma appeared for Hindi exam of SSLC with the help of a scribe. Jasmitha was bound to her PU College to check her I PU results when the accident occurred. </p>.<p>According to eyewitnesses, the bus, which was travelling from Gerukatte towards Belthangady, was full with passengers. As the bus approached a curve at Gerukatte, its door suddenly opened unexpectedly. The two sisters, who were standing near the door, lost balance when the bus door suddenly opened, and fell onto the road.</p>.Back BJP to end single family rule in Karnataka's Davangere: R Ashoka to voters.<p>The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Charishma underwent treatment at a hospital in Guruvayanakere and later proceeded to the SSLC examination centre for the exam. After the exam, she has been admitted to a hospital in Ujire where her sister Jasmitha is undergoing treatment. </p><p>A senior officer from the Puttur KSRTC division said "the bus was full. The KSRTC has ensured the treatment for the injured students. No action has been taken against the bus crew for the time being. The accident occurred when the bus door opened all of a sudden." </p><p>A case has been registered against the KSRTC bus driver and conductor at Belthangady traffic station. Police said that there was negligence on the part of the conductor and driver as the door was not locked properly when the bus was moving. </p>