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Watch: Two school students fall from moving KSRTC bus

The two sisters, who were standing near the door, lost balance when the bus door suddenly opened, and fell onto the road.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:07 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCstudents

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