Watch | Woman assaults doctor in Karnataka hospital, hurls footwear at him

Chikkamagaluru: The doctors and staff of the District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru shut down the outpatient department and began a protest after a woman hurled a footwear and pulled a doctor by his collar who was on duty, on Tuesday.
A man named Irshad, who was injured in an altercation, had come to Araluguppe Mallegowda District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment. While orthopedic specialist Dr. Venkatesh was examining him in the emergency ward, a group of people, who were the patient's relatives, entered the ward together. An argument ensued after the doctor asked them to move out of the emergency ward so that he could examine the injured.
Enraged over it, the injured patient’s kin, Taslima, grabbed the doctor by the collar and pulled him. Later, she removed her footwear and hurled it at him. People who were present captured the incident on their mobile phones. The video of the incident is being circulated on social media.
Doctors and staff of Araluguppe Mallegowda District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru stage a protest in Chikkamagaluru.
Protesting against the assault on the doctor, other medics and staff of the hospital shut down the outpatient department and gathered in front of the district surgeon’s office. The doctors and staff demanded immediate arrest of those who assaulted the doctor.
BJP leader CT Ravi shared a video of the incident and demanded action against those who assaulted the doctor.
"An inhumane incident has taken place where Dr. Venkatesh, a medical officer on duty of Chikmagalur District Hospital, was assaulted. Hon'ble Home Minister @DrParameshwara should immediately arrest those who have committed such a despicable act and take action to protect the medical staff. @DgpKarnataka Alok Mohan himself should immediately arrest the accused and create an environment where the medical staff can work with confidence in law and order," she said on X.
Published 10 September 2024, 09:13 IST