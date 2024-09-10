Watch | Woman assaults doctor in Karnataka hospital, hurls footwear at him

Chikkamagaluru: The doctors and staff of the District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru shut down the outpatient department and began a protest after a woman hurled a footwear and pulled a doctor by his collar who was on duty, on Tuesday.

A man named Irshad, who was injured in an altercation, had come to Araluguppe Mallegowda District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru for treatment. While orthopedic specialist Dr. Venkatesh was examining him in the emergency ward, a group of people, who were the patient's relatives, entered the ward together. An argument ensued after the doctor asked them to move out of the emergency ward so that he could examine the injured.