Watchman found hanging outside KKRDB chairman's residence in Kalaburagi

A 37-year old watchman, who was working in the house of Jewargi MLA and KKRDB chairman Dr Ajay Singh, was found hanging from a tree outside his residence at Sharan Nagar here on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Devendra Pattedar (29), was working as a watchman for the last 4-5 years at the house of the Congress leader. He is suspected to have hanged himself late at night on Wednesday. The cook working at the MLA's house noticed it and informed the police officials immediately.

The cause of suicide is not yet known.

Fingerprint experts have visited the spot and a case has been registered at the Brahmapura Police Station.

The police officials claimed that Devendra was found hanging and the police received information around 5.30 am. The forensic lab team and senior officers have conducted the verification of suicide spot.

Devendra is a resident of Pattan village in Kalaburagi taluk.