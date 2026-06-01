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Homeindiakarnataka

Water adventure activities banned in Karnataka's Karwar till August 31

The ban includes river rafting, boating, sea-based adventure sports and scuba diving.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 00:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarwar

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