Water adventure activities banned in Karnataka's Karwar till August 31

<p>Karwar: Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya has ordered a ban on all water adventure activities across the district until August 31, in view of the upcoming monsoon season.</p>.Trekking temporarily banned in Kudremukh Wildlife Division to prevent forest fires.<p>She said with the onset of rains, river water levels will rise and the sea is expected to become rough, posing safety risks to the public. Hence, all such activities must be suspended from June 1 (Monday) to August 31. The ban includes river rafting, boating, sea-based adventure sports and scuba diving.</p>