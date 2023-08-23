Water contamination: CM Siddaramaiah fixes onus on Zila Parishad CEOs

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday directed the officials to take up a survey in slums across the state and ensure that the drinking water pipelines are not interlinked with drain pipes. In the wake of recent deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, he warned that the Zilla Panchayat CEOs will, henceforth, be suspended for deaths due to consumption of contaminated water, apart from action being initiated against the commissioners of the civic bodies.