Water-filled Shettikeri lake is quenching thirst of cattle in Gadag district

Laxmeshwar: The Shettikeri Lake near Laxmeshwar in Gadag district is a living example of how a lake built by our ancestors hundreds of years ago will help people during difficulties.

While the entire taluk is reeling under severe drought due to the lack of rainfall last year, causing severe water problem for people as well as cattle, the Shettikeri Lake is filled with water bringing much relief to the people of surrounding villages.

The lake which is spread over around 120 acres of land was filled with water following heavy rains that lashed two years ago. It is still quenching the thirst of cattle as it has water.

The Shettikeri Lake was meant for irrigation purposes till a few decades ago. Using lake water for irrigation has been stopped now as the people are using borewell water for crops.

Pisciculture is still going on in the lake and fish worth lakhs of rupees are being sold here annually. Rare otters can also be spotted in the lake. The Forest Department officials said that the otters might have arrived from the Tungabhadra river during the rains that lashed two years ago.