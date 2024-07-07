Water in Karnataka's Harangi dam about to reach maximum level

Kushalnagar: Owing to continuous rains in the catchment areas of Harangi reservoir, there has been a significant increase in the inflow of water to the Harangi dam.
The water level is only 10 foot below the maximum level of the reservoir, situated in the Cauvery basin.
As on Sunday 4 pm, the water level reached 2,848.18 foot while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 foot. The inflow was 2054 cusecs.
Currently, 200 cusecs of water is being released into the river from the dam.
There is a storage of 5.51 TMC water in the reservoir.
If the rain intensifies, the dam will be full within the next week, said Harangi reservoir executive engineer Puttaswamy.
Harangi reservoir is the main source of irrigation water to the 12 villages in Kodagu district. Several other villages in Mysuru and Hassan districts, sharing borders with Kodagu, are also benefited by the reservoir.
Agricultural activities are in full swing in the catchment areas of Harangi.
Published 07 July 2024, 18:22 IST