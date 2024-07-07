Water in Karnataka's Harangi dam about to reach maximum level

Kushalnagar: Owing to continuous rains in the catchment areas of Harangi reservoir, there has been a significant increase in the inflow of water to the Harangi dam.

The water level is only 10 foot below the maximum level of the reservoir, situated in the Cauvery basin.

As on Sunday 4 pm, the water level reached 2,848.18 foot while the maximum level of the dam is 2,859 foot. The inflow was 2054 cusecs.