Water levels in Cauvery basin dams deplete alarmingly

On Sunday, the water level in the KRS dam was 91.84 feet as against its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet; Kabini dam had water up to 2,272.44 (against full reservoir level of 2,284 feet); Hemavathi dam had 2,891.39 feet of water (against its capacity 2,922 feet) and the water level at Harangi reservoir was 2,831.61 feet as against its capacity of 2,859 feet.