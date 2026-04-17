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Water levels in Karnataka’s 14 reservoirs drop to 36%

The four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin have just 53.09 tmcft of water compared to 57.52 tmcft last year.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:43 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:43 IST
KarnatakaWater resources

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