Wayanad landslides: Two more bodies identified, 12 survivors brought back to Karnataka

Mysuru: Bodies of three people from Karnataka who lost their lives in the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakai of Kerala's Wayanad, were found till Wednesday and two more were identified on Thursday.

A total of 15 people from the state lost their lives in the tragedy.

Officials of Chamarajnagar district brought back two people who had gone there and were stranded; and ten survivors who had migrated and settled there.

They identified Rajendra (50) from Irasavadi Village of Chamarajanagar taluk and resident of Chooralmala; Shivamma (50) from Ukkalagere of T Narsipura taluk of Mysuru district, and a resident of Chooralmala on Thursday.

With this, so far bodies of only Puttasiddi, Rani, Rajendra from Chamarajnagar, and Shreya and Shivanna from Ukkalagere of T Narsipura taluk of Chamarajnagar have been identified.

All have been cremated during a mass cremation at Meppadi, Gundlupet Tahsildar Ramesh Babu who is in Wayanad, informed DH.

Meanwhile, Revenue Department officials of Chamarajanagar have brought back two people from the State who had gone to Wayanad to meet relatives and were stranded there.